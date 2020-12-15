Covid figures on the rise

Second wave likely to leave more dead than the first surge

Crowds throng Coleraine town centre on a sunny Saturday after the circuit breaker restrictions were relaxed. WK51KC39 Pic: Ciaran Clancy

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

ALMOST half of all Covid-related deaths recorded in the borough have come in the second wave.

According to the Northern Ireland Statistical Research Agency, 14 fatalities were registered in the week ending December 4.

It was the second highest seven-day total since the start of the pandemic, topped only by the 16 deaths recorded two weeks earlier.

Since Mid October, there have been 65 deaths where Coronavirus or Covid-19 (suspected or confirmed) was mentioned anywhere on the death certificate.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

