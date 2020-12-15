‘Don’t let critics drown out council good news’

Recycling gains hailed by UUP Councillor Richard Holmes

‘Don’t let critics drown out council good news’

Householders in Causeway Coast and Glens increased their recycle rate by more than any other district in the Province last year.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

ATTEMPTS by certain councillors to “burn the house down” should not overshadow good news stories like record recycling rates, a UUP member has insisted.

Recent weeks have seen Cloonavin mired by allegations around budget management and land disposals.

But, said Ulster Unionist Richard Holmes, good work by officers must not go unrecognised.

He was speaking to members of the Environmental Services Committee after delivery of a report on waste management statistics for the 2019/20 financial year.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130