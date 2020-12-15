Putting down roots for Limavady Rotary’s Christmas Tree of Remembrance

THIS week sees the launch of Limavady Rotary’s annual Tree of Remembrance.



It will be in its usual spot in Drumceatt Square, at the Town Hall, festooned with twinkling lights, and serving to remind us that there is still much to be thankful for even in a challenging year like 2020.



“Every year the generous and kind people of Limavady help us raise money for local charities St Vincent de Paul and The Salvation Army,” commented a spokesperson for the Rotary.



“This year, as we know, the need is greater than ever. Some people may even struggle to get a Christmas dinner on the table, never mind the gifts.

