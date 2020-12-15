So just who is Portrush Ted?

The mystery behind the name of a star race horse that intertwines golf and the sport of kings....

Portrush Ted, pictured in action recently (centre, number 4) has won five of his nine starts.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

THINK of a sport associated with Portrush and golf is the obvious choice.

But recent winning exploits of a race horse could soon provide an alternative.

Portrush Ted has won five of his nine starts.

In his latest triumph last Monday, he bravely came from behind to claim the 3.00 Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle at Sandown Park last week.

And if his owner and trainer are to believed the eight-year-old is destined for bigger things.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

