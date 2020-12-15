‘Wee’ Lily (91) cooks up a treat for hospital staff

A CARING Coleraine lady, who has relentlessly raised almost £3,000 for Causeway Hospital staff, has added some festive cheer to an indifferent year by raffling a scrumptious Christmas cake for causes close to her heart.



Mrs Lily Dinsmore – who turns 91 at the end of the month - has raised £2,700 by raffling one of her signature Christmas cakes.



Throughout the year, Lily has provided some sweet treats and necessities for staff at the hospital who have been baring the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic since it emerged earlier this year.



However, as the summer months faded, Lily decided that she was not finished yet and wanted to give a little more.

