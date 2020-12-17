Motorcyclist dies in crash near Clogher Valley Golf Club

A MAN has died following a crash between a motorbike and a car.

The crash happened at about 6pm on Wednesday on the Belfast Road between Fivemiletown and Brookeborough, near Clogher Valley Golf Club.

Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were also sent to the incident after being called at 18:03.

The section of road was closed but has now been reopened.

Police have appealed for witnesses.