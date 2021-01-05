DANGEROUS parking along the road outside Glenariff Forest Park has been labelled “an accident waiting to happen” by local residents who use the road daily on their commute.



The car park at Glenariff forest is used regularly by visitors to the scenic beauty spot but during the recent heavy snowfall NI forest service made the decision to close the car park due to dangerous conditions.



However following the latest regulations set down by Stormont which included a six week lockdown and calls to exercise close to home, footfall to the park has risen again, leading locals to hit out at those who “abandon” their cars on the edge of the roads leading to the forest.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*