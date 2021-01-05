Brown Trout’s Bill sails off with New Year’s Honour

THE owner of the Brown Trout Inn has been named on the New Year's Honours list.



But his OBE was earned far away from the famous Aghadowey hostelry.



Bill O'Hara has spent most of his adult life on the ocean - first as a competitive sailor, then coach and later as one of the sport's most respected umpires.



And so, because his sister Jane tended to business during Bill's years of globe-trotting, alongside trusted bar Manager Gerry McIlwaine and general manager Joanna Martin, he feels they deserve a share of the reward.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*