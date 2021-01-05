Covid crowd alert

CROWDS of visitors flocking to North Coast resorts and beauty spots have angered residents and prompted warnings from local politicians.



The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Mark Fielding, said people were annoyed at crowds descending on Portrush and Portstewart.



“It looked almost like a normal weekend - but these are not normal times,” he said.



“At the end of the day the shops aren't open. You'd wonder why there are so many people here.

