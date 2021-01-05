Eglinton pair appear in court over breach of regulations at New Year's Eve gathering

TWO people appeared in court on Friday (January 1) following arrest for Covid-19 regulations breaches in Eglinton, on New Year's Eve.

Both accused are already facing similar charges, while one has numerous unpaid tickets issued for previous breaches.

Ruari Saunders (35) and Lucy Richardson (23) both with separate addresses at Richmond Avenue, Eglinton appeared at a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court by video-link from police custody, where an officer confirmed the charge against each could be connected.

