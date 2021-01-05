New school plans revealed

DESIGNS for state-of-the-art premises catering for 470 children have been unveiled by Mill Strand Integrated Primary School.



Drawings were submitted to planners last week as momentum builds in the project to replace its existing outdated facilities.



In May, The Chronicle reported how the school had secured land once occupied by Portrush Catering College in a bid to meet growing demand for places.



Mill Strand Integrated was founded in 1987 with 150 pupils. It now has over 350 enrolled.

