Post-primary transfer tests cancelled
POST-primary transfer tests have been cancelled in Northern Ireland amid a Covid-19 surge.
The decision was announced just four days before thousands of pupils were due to sit the first of a series of exams on Saturday.
The tests are used to select pupils by the majority of NI grammar schools.
It comes as schools are likely to shut until after the half-term break in mid-February as part of efforts to stem the soaring number of coronavirus cases.
The transfer tests are run by the Association for Quality Education (AQE) and the Post Primary Transfer Consortium (PPTC).
The AQE tests were due to go ahead on 9, 16 and 23 January.
The PPTC test was due to take place on Saturday 30 January with a supplementary test on Saturday 6 February.

