Significant increase in household recycling rate

Local council now one of the top performers in NI

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council is celebrating a significant increase in its household recycling rate.

Latest figures show the local authority is one of the top performers in Northern Ireland, with over half of all waste now diverted from landfill through blue and brown bins.

A wide variety of items including glass bottles, plastic containers, cardboard, food and garden waste can be recycled at home and residents, with support from the council, have embraced the benefits of this.

