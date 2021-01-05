‘We should have more pride in our countryside’

PSNI to run online awareness campaign
Carlo McCloskey collecting litter along his neighbourhood Drumsurn Road, Limavady. NC2101-1DL
S priorities have shifted in recent months, cleaning up the countryside has become a bit of an ‘obsession’ for one Drumsurn husband-and-wife duo who are intent on educating the public.
Earlier this year Carlo and Eilish McCloskey decided they would give their daily walk a purpose by collecting litter on the roads around Drumsurn.
Shockingly, in just one day the husband-and-wife walking team collected eleven bags of litter on the stretch of road from Drumsurn Road to Legavallon Road.
*Full story in this week's Constitution*