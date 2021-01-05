Western Trust Strategic Capital Development Director recognised in New Year Hons List

CHIEF Executive of the Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) Dr Anne Kilgallen has extended her warmest congratulations to Alan Moore on his much deserved recognition in the Queen's New Year Honours List.



Alan, is the Director of Strategic Capital Development for the Western Trust and receives the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to Mass Incident Emergency Planning in Northern Ireland.



Paying tribute to Alan, Dr Kilgallen said: “Alan has for many years worked through the CAWT (Co-operation and Working Together) partnership to enable sharing of expertise and experience in responding to health emergencies.



*Full story in this week's Constitution*