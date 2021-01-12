Ballymoney under a ‘dark cloud’ as assault victim dies

Ballymoney under a ‘dark cloud’ as assault victim dies

A general view of the area where Steven Peck was found on a lane behind the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre.

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

BALLYMONEY remains in shock as police investigations into a “serious assault” that took place in the town on January 3, have turned into a murder inquiry following the death of the victim, Mr Steven Peck.

Mr Peck passed away late last week, in the hospital where he had lain since the incident on a lane-way behind the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre on Sunday, January 3.

In revealing that a formal murder investigation had been launched on Sunday (Janury 10), PSNI Detective Inspector Hazel Miller said: “My thoughts are with Steven’s family at this very sad and difficult time.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130