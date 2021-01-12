College demolition underway

THE demolition of Coleraine's Northern Regional College got underway in earnest last week, starting with razing of the original Technical School building.



A number of structures on the corner of Union Street and Brook Street are being levelled to make way for a £40m state-of-the-art campus building due to re-open in 2023.



Opened in the 1930s, the original red-brick building, has over the years, been known as Coleraine Technical College, Causeway Institute and most recently NRC's Coleraine Campus.



It was extended in the 1950s and, in 1968, the six-story tower block was added.

