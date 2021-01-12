College demolition underway

Union Street site cleared to make way for new £40m NRC campus

The demolition team moves in ahead of the NRC’s £40m campus redevelopment.

THE demolition of Coleraine's Northern Regional College got underway in earnest last week, starting with razing of the original Technical School building.

A number of structures on the corner of Union Street and Brook Street are being levelled to make way for a £40m state-of-the-art campus building due to re-open in 2023.

Opened in the 1930s, the original red-brick building, has over the years, been known as Coleraine Technical College, Causeway Institute and most recently NRC's Coleraine Campus.

It was extended in the 1950s and, in 1968, the six-story tower block was added.

