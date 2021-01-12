Council deadlocked over £300 donation for Syrian refugees

Council deadlocked over £300 donation for Syrian refugees

The Alliance Party's Yvonne Boyle.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A £300 request from a charity that assists Syrian refugees sparked a 45 minute row among councillors that ended only when the mayor pledged to meet the sum from his own charitable fund.

The unseemly dispute arose when Alliance member Yvonne Boyle suggested the council had a duty to help those who have escaped conditions unimaginable to most local rate-payers.

The request came to council via the Department of Communities from North Down-based charity, the Kiltonga Christian Centre Storehouse.

