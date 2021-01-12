Glens people pay tribute to Betty

Glens people pay tribute to Betty

Betty and her late husband Kevin McCaughan. Photo from Glenshesk page.

GLENSHESK'S oldest resident, Betty McCaughan was laid to rest last Thursday at St Patrick's and St Brigid's Church, Ballycastle.

Betty, beloved wife of the late Kevin and much loved mother of Gerard, Kevin Og, Aidan, Niall, Ciarán and the late Eilís and Brian; dear sister of Mollie Grugan, Barney McNamee and Bridie McGinn, passed away peacefully at home on January 5.

A beautiful tribute was paid to Betty on the Glenshesk Social media page, which read: “Sad news to report this morning with the passing of Glenshesk's oldest resident, Betty ( Elizabeth) McCaughan of Uaigh, Glenshesk.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

