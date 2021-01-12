Killowen kids connect with their elderly pen pals at Killowen House

A TEAR was brought to the eyes of many passers-by as they watched the P7 children from Killowen Primary School waving in the windows of Killowen House to their newly adopted friends!



The true meaning of Christmas was evident on the genuine smiles on the faces of the children and residents.



The ‘Take 5’ steps to improve emotional wellbeing has featured prominently on the children’s return to school this term.

School council came up with the idea of making friends with the residents in Killowen House as part of being ‘Connected’ and ‘Giving’ to help them focus on ‘Take 5’ and ensure they continually developed everyone’s emotional wellbeing.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*