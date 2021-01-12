Lauren’s LIPS run for mental health

Lauren’s LIPS run for mental health

Lauren Butcher running part of her 5k -per-day on Benone beach for LIPS.

AN ACTIVE Limavady lady is amazingly running 155k in the month of January to highlight mental health and raise vital funds for Limavady Initiative for the Prevention of Suicide (LIPS).

Lauren Butcher is running 5k every day for the whole month of January to help raise suicide awareness and promote mental health and well being.

Lauren said: “Sadly we all know someone who has been affected by suicide and mental health issues.

“After a challenging 2020 it is more important than ever that we look after our own mental health and that of our friends and families.

