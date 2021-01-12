Local Hero

THE man at the centre of a dramatic house fire rescue in Portrush has insisted he's no hero.



Conard McCullough ran to the aid of a neighbour when her home went up in flames on Friday morning.



Told she was sleeping upstairs, he grabbed a ladder and pulled her out of a first floor window.



Speaking exclusively to the Chronicle, he said: “I just feel glad that I could help.”

A senior figure from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has has since confirmed his team “could have been dealing with a lot worse,” had Conard not intervened.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*