Local Hero

Smoke billows from the first floor window through which Conard McCullagh rescued a young woman after her home caught fire on Friday.
THE man at the centre of a dramatic house fire rescue in Portrush has insisted he's no hero.
Conard McCullough ran to the aid of a neighbour when her home went up in flames on Friday morning.
Told she was sleeping upstairs, he grabbed a ladder and pulled her out of a first floor window.
Speaking exclusively to the Chronicle, he said: “I just feel glad that I could help.”
A senior figure from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has has since confirmed his team “could have been dealing with a lot worse,” had Conard not intervened.
