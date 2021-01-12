Western Trust announces postponement of surgeries

THE Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust), alongside all Health and Social Care Trusts in Northern Ireland, is facing unprecedented pressures due to the escalating rate of infection of COVID-19 and the subsequent increasing numbers of COVID-19 positive patients in our Hospitals.



The Trust is already at a peak in terms of COVID-19 patient numbers and projections are indicating that from the third week of January 2021, that number could be set to ‘double’.



In addition, the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, is already currently operating at 118% bed capacity.

Speaking about current hospital pressures, Western Trust Director of Acute Hospitals, Geraldine McKay, said: “The number of COVID-19 inpatients is again increasing at both Altnagelvin Hospital and the South West Acute Hospital.

