Sprightly Norman Irwin’s looking forward to ‘getting to the pub’ after lockdown

102-year-old war hero receives jab

102-year-old Norman Irwin receives his Covid-19 vaccination at Mountsandel Medical Centre on Wednesday.

“GOING the pub for a glass of whiskey or two!”

It's an aspiration many of us share with Norman Irwin, as lockdown drags on.

But the chances are Norman misses it more than most.

For at 102-years-old, he's likely been visiting bars longer than any of us.

On Wednesday however the sprightly centenarian took a major step towards fulfilling his goal when he received his Covid-19 vaccine.

