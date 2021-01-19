Irish Heritage Hare unveiled in Dungiven

Irish Heritage Hare unveiled in Dungiven

The Hare, Main Street, Dungiven, just beside the Credit Union facility / entrance to car park facility on left heading up through the town. NC2103-1 / 2DL

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

limavady.news@thechronicle.uk.com

DUNGIVEN Councillor Sean McGlinchey has commended all those involved in the newly erected hare sculpture in the town, particularly the Dungiven Regeneration Group, the Council Officers involved and the sculptor Sara.

Cllr McGlinchey said: “This magnificent statue enhances the public estate on a major arterial route, and represents the rich heritage of the Irish Hare and its centrality to our traditions and culture.

“The hare has for long been recognised as a gentle animal celebrated in folklore,song and verse, such as the Creggan White Hare and possessing the magical attributes of the little people.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130