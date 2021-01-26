201 new homes set for Roe Wood

GROUND has been broken on construction of new housing development Roe Wood, Limavady.



The new development off Ballyquin Road will comprise of 201 turnkey homes and is set to be ready by September, this year.



Roe Wood will consist of a modern range of highly energy and efficient turnkey homes by Braidwater, who are renowned for their quality new builds.



The types of homes on offer will be a mixture of three and four bed semis and detached.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*