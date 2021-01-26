Committee supports community centre plan

Kings Lane Community centre.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter



peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

COUNCILLORS have agreed to spend £21,500 refurbishing a portacabin for a new community group in Ballykelly.

Repairs and energy saving measures will provide a base for the newly established Ballykelly Residents Association.

The portacabin was gifted to the community by the Ministry of Defence.

In 2003 it was handed over to the Ballykelly Youth and Community Association, who operated from the site until 2019.

