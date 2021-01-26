Councillors clash over NI centenary

Unionists hit back at SF ‘mental’ and ‘wake’ comments

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Headquarters at Cloonavin in Coleraine.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

AN acrimonious debate over funding for events around Northern Ireland's centenary concluded with accusations of “unionist triumphalism.”

In return DUP members condemned Sinn Féin for distancing themselves from a milestone that impacted everyone in the country and ignoring principles enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement.

The ill-tempered and entirely predictable row was sparked by proposals over logo design and the budget for a grants scheme that would allow community groups to organise their own events.

But the moves required approval from the Leisure and Development Committee which met on Tuesday evening.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

