Councillors clash over NI centenary

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Headquarters at Cloonavin in Coleraine.
AN acrimonious debate over funding for events around Northern Ireland's centenary concluded with accusations of “unionist triumphalism.”
In return DUP members condemned Sinn Féin for distancing themselves from a milestone that impacted everyone in the country and ignoring principles enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement.
The ill-tempered and entirely predictable row was sparked by proposals over logo design and the budget for a grants scheme that would allow community groups to organise their own events.
But the moves required approval from the Leisure and Development Committee which met on Tuesday evening.
