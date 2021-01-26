New Year honour and tragedy for Patricia

NOBODY knows more than most about the ups and downs of life than Patricia Dallas.



And that was brought into sharp focus at the turn of the year when she lost her beloved husband Billy after almost 60 years of marriage on the day she was recognised in the New Year's Honours List.



Patricia had hoped to celebrate 60 years of marriage to Billy on April 1 before his passing on New Year's Day after a battle with Alzheimer's disease over recent years. Last week the Chronicle published a full obituary on Billy's life.



An officer in the Girls' Brigade for almost 60 years, Patricia, of Gateside Road, was awarded with a BEM for voluntary service to young people in Coleraine in the New Year's Honours List.

