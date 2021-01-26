No more homeless people going to Portstewart inn

Premises were used to address surge in demand for accommodation

The Rambler Inn on Church Street, Portstewart.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

THE Housing Executive is no longer sending homeless clients to a Portstewart guest house that had been operating as a shelter during the Coronavirus crisis.

People living close to the Ramblers Inn on Church Street have been demanding a halt to provision of accommodation, insisting occupants have caused a wave of anti-social behaviour around the town.

The Housing Executive had, until this week, maintained the premises were helping ensure no-one slept rough while the pandemic continued.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

