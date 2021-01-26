Young life cut short

Tributes pour in for tragic and talented Portrush 22-year-old

Portrush man Mac O’Neill (22) was killed in a collision on the Ballybogey Road last Friday.

A “CHARISMATIC student and talented rugby player” was how a Coleraine principal described former pupil, Mac O'Neill following the 22-year-old's tragic death at the weekend.

The Portrush man was killed in a single vehicle collision on the Ballybogey Road just outside Ballymoney at around 6am on Friday morning.

Police said he died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Mr O'Neill attended St Patrick's Primary school in Portrush and later Coleraine Inst.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

