80 store jobs could be lost

A PLANNING decision, aimed at protecting Coleraine town centre from out-of town competition, may have cost the borough 80 jobs.



On Wednesday elected members of Causeway Coast and Glens planning committee backed officers' recommendation to refuse the 40,000 sq ft homeware store development at Riverside Retail Park.



It's understood, national home-ware chain, the Range had been lined up for the site.



Planners however signalled the move would adversely impact the “vitality and viability” of a high street already reeling under the effects of Covid and online competition.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*