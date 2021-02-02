Killer’s inquest to be held later this year

Killer’s inquest to be held later this year

Fred McClenaghan.

AN inquest into the death of a Magherafelt man convicted of killing his ex-partner from Coleraine is expected to be held later this year.

Fred McClenaghan died at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on October 21 2018 after falling ill at Magilligan Prison.

The convicted killer died in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast after falling ill in Magilligan Prison in October 2018.

McClenaghan had been jailed for 13 years for shooting Marion Millican, his former girlfriend, at point blank range after entering the Portstewart laundrette where she had worked on March 11, 2011.

