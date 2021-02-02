Killer’s inquest to be held later this year

AN inquest into the death of a Magherafelt man convicted of killing his ex-partner from Coleraine is expected to be held later this year.



Fred McClenaghan died at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on October 21 2018 after falling ill at Magilligan Prison.



McClenaghan had been jailed for 13 years for shooting Marion Millican, his former girlfriend, at point blank range after entering the Portstewart laundrette where she had worked on March 11, 2011.

