Lauren turns 5k into £5k for charity

Lauren celebrating completing her 5k each day in January for LIPS with a bottle of bubbly.

WHEN Limavady Wolfhounds Ladies captain Lauren Butcher started running for charity a month ago she could never have imagined raising over £5k for a local mental health charity.

Amazing Lauren set out to run 5k each day in the month of January to highlight mental health and raise vital funds for Limavady Initiative for the Prevention of Suicide (LIPS).

Starting with a target of raising £200 for people in Limavady suffering from mental health issues, the 28 year-old town planner smashed that before she had even taken her first step.

