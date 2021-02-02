Topshop hits rock bottom

Nine members of fashion store staff team lose their jobs in another body blow closure for struggling town centre

Topshop, a regular feature in Coleraine town centre, has closed it's doors for the last time. WK5KC03

GUTTED!

That's how one member of staff at Topshop in Coleraine summed up their reaction to the news that the popular fashion store was closing down.

And indeed that could also be a fair reflection of the effect on the town centre as yet another business pulls the shutters down.

The decision may have been made on a national level by owners Arcadia but its ramifications have most been felt on a local level.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

