Ballycastle hairdresser swaps capes for Cappuccinos!

‘The hut opening will provide jobs for local people’, promises local entrepreneur

Ballycastle hairdresser swaps capes for Cappuccinos!

Sarah McIntyre pictured with her husband Jay at the Boat House Coffee Hut.

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

A BALLYCASTLE woman has certainly put the recent lockdown to good use – by opening up a second business.

Sarah McIntyre, a mother-of-two, has had to put down her scissors and colouring brushes in her hair salon over the last few months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With many businesses and individuals feeling the pinch due to closures, the former Cross and Passion College pupil hasn’t rested on her laurels as she opened up a takeaway coffee shop just yards away from her salon.

So why did Sarah want to open up a second business during these unprecedented times?

“I haven’t worked full-time for almost a year now with the different lockdowns and everything else,” she said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Murder trial ten years on

The scene outside Coleraine Courthouse during the trial of Hazel Stewart whihc began 10 years ago this week.

Murder trial ten years on

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130