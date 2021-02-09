Ballycastle hairdresser swaps capes for Cappuccinos!

A BALLYCASTLE woman has certainly put the recent lockdown to good use – by opening up a second business.



Sarah McIntyre, a mother-of-two, has had to put down her scissors and colouring brushes in her hair salon over the last few months due to the coronavirus pandemic.



With many businesses and individuals feeling the pinch due to closures, the former Cross and Passion College pupil hasn’t rested on her laurels as she opened up a takeaway coffee shop just yards away from her salon.



So why did Sarah want to open up a second business during these unprecedented times?



“I haven’t worked full-time for almost a year now with the different lockdowns and everything else,” she said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*