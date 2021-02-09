Bushmills man had over 1,000 child abuse images

A 50-year-old man has avoided jail despite admitting to possessing over 1000 child abuse images on his PlayStation console and mobile phone.



Jonathan McGregor, 50, who now lives in Mount Pleasant, Bushmills, plead guilty to possessing indecent images of children between 18 October 2019 and 3 March 2020.



After avoiding jail, the defendant was made subject to social work supervision for two years and will remain on the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*