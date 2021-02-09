Enterprise Zone has just the one tenant

Coleraine face Glenavon at Mourneview Park
The data centre is located on Ulster University land off the Portstewart Road.
THE Economy Minister has revealed that after five years, a data centre remains the sole tenant of Coleraine's Enterprise Zone.
The Atlantic Link Enterprise Campus, as it is formally known, was set up in 2016 in a bid to attract hi-tech employers to the town.
Located on Ulster University land off the Portstewart Road, it benefits from a special HM Treasury designation unique in Northern Ireland.
The data centre run by tech firm 5NINES chose the site because of Project Kelvin transatlantic communications link that lands nearby.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*