Enterprise Zone has just the one tenant

The data centre is located on Ulster University land off the Portstewart Road.

THE Economy Minister has revealed that after five years, a data centre remains the sole tenant of Coleraine's Enterprise Zone.

The Atlantic Link Enterprise Campus, as it is formally known, was set up in 2016 in a bid to attract hi-tech employers to the town.

Located on Ulster University land off the Portstewart Road, it benefits from a special HM Treasury designation unique in Northern Ireland.

The data centre run by tech firm 5NINES chose the site because of Project Kelvin transatlantic communications link that lands nearby.

