Hotel developer must consider Dunluce Centre site, says MLA

Dunluce Centre from the air.

THE availability of the Dunluce Centre site in Portrush has left hotel developers “no excuse” for building on land next to the NW200 pits, MLA Jim Allister has claimed.

Mr Allister renewed his campaign of opposition to the £20m Merrow Resort and Spa scheme when a planning application was renewed last year.

The TUV leader, who owns a home next to the proposed site, has already mounted two successful legal challenges to approvals granted in 2017 and again in 2018.

Despite the latest judicial review verdict, developers vowed to address the judge's findings and relaunch the project, insisting the substantive planning principle had been established in court.

