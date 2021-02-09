I’m no racist - MP

MP Gregory Campbell found himself at the centre of a race row prompted by remarks on BBC TV programme Songs of Praise.

Peter Winter

Peter Winter

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

MP Gregory Campbell has accused his critics of “twisting his words” after he complained that singers, judges and a presenter on the Songs of Praise Gospel Singer of the Year edition were all black.

Mr Campbell's Facebook remarks, posted after the the competition's semi final last Sunday, prompted a wave of anger this week.

He said the programme showed the the BBC “at its BLM worst” - a reference to the Black Lives Matters movement.

Rival politicians and minority advocate groups called on him to apologise while Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald lodged a complaint with the House of Commons Standards Commission.

