Light at the end of the tunnel for Rathlin

A HERITAGE project based on Rathlin Island has received a grant worth £9,700 thanks to funding released by the Community Heritage Fund.



A total of £241,900 in grants will be awarded to 29 initiatives across the Province through the Community Heritage Fund, which aims to support small-scale projects which help to connect communities to the heritage in their local area.



Rathlin Development and Community Association (RDCA) will use the funds administered by The National Lottery Heritage Fund on the Department of Communities behalf to tell the story of Rathlin Island’s East Lighthouse.

