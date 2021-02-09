Limavady High School marks Holocaust Memorial Day

PUPILS from Limavady High School decided to ‘Light Up The Darkness’ this year, marking Holocaust Memorial Day with a thoughtful demonstration of togetherness.



This academic year has again been a difficult one, with most pupils learning from home during another lockdown. Through these times the staff members and pupils have adjusted to the ‘new normal’, engaging with online classes and activities in order to continue their progression academically.



Mr Dallas and Mr Linton believed that despite these times, we could still use our spirit of togetherness to mark a very special occasion, and show the local community that as a school family we will continue to adapt, and we can still achieve. Nothing will stop us continuing to learn. They wanted to ‘Light Up The Darkness’. Pupils from Limavady High School participated in their masses, sending in over 100 images of themselves and their families ‘Lighting Up The Darkness’ from their homes.

