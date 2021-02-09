No place like home

FOR most of her life, Sadie Brown has been made to feel ashamed of the time she spent in Coleraine’s former workhouse.



Though it was then known as a Welfare Hostel, its purpose remained largely as it had when founded in the 1840s.



Workhouse buildings were designed to look cold and foreboding so the destitute were deterred from seeing them as anything other than a last resort.



But that's the situation Sadie’s mother found herself in when she and her four tiny children arrived in Mountsandel Road in the mid 1940s. However, Sadie is not ashamed.

