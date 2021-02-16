63-year-old Oggie completes 40 sub-2 half marathons in 40 straight days

Eugene ‘Oggie’ Winters has completed 40 sub-2 half marathons over 40 day in aid of Air Ambulance NI. 

PORTSTEWART running legend Eugene ‘Oggie’ Winters has completed 40 sub-2 half marathons over 40 days in a row to keep fit and raise awareness and funds for Air Ambulance NI. 

For those that don’t know ‘sub-2’ refers to completing the 13.1 miles in less than 2 hours. 

Oggie is living proof that you can achieve amazing things - impressive for anyone and in particular at the age of 63.

Now Oggie is encouraging others to get the trainers on and give running a go. 

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

