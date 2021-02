CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council has sought a valuation of Portstewart Town Hall as debate continues over the site's future.



The building has been abandoned since 2019 when structural engineers declared it unsafe.



Though discussions of the town hall's future have been shrouded in secrecy, it’s understood elected members have so far proved unwilling to shell out the estimated £750,000 repair bill.

