Covid saves council £1m as Limavady staff go without pay
The plight of agency staff at Roe Valley Leisure Centre was raised at a council committee meeting last month.
CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council has saved over £1m from its agency staff bill since the pandemic began.
But while leisure centres remain closed under the latest lockdown measures, some long-term staff are no longer being offered furlough because their agencies say alternative work is available.
According to former Mayor Sean Bateson, a number of leisure centre workers are “essentially going without pay.”
*Full story in this week's Constitution*