EXCLUSIVE: 'I want to do something great for Rostrevor' - developer speaks out as opposition mounts to apartment plans

“I WANT to do something that is great for the village and the people of Rostrevor.”

Richland Group CEO, Gary McCausland has given an exclusive interview with The Outlook newspaper about his passion for the Waterfront Ecovillage earmarked for the old JC Campbell car showroom site and his disappointment over the backlash he has personally received concerning the project.

Gary, who has been at the helm of successful property developments for the last 25 years, claimed this was “the best development” he had ever come up with.

However, he said in that time he had not previously encountered so much opposition to a scheme and said he believed his treatment to have been unfair.

“I honestly hand on heart feel like they’re objecting for the sake of objecting,” he said.

However, campaign group Rostrevor Action Respecting the Environment (RARE) said “the inescapable reality remains that the towering four storey apartment blocks are still on the draft proposal and the number of proposed dwellings has now increased from 41 to 65”.

And councillor for the area, Jarlath Tinnelly, said such a development risks displacing locals from the village in favour of people retiring to the area.

