Foodbank donation following pyjama day at local Spar store

A LOCAL Spar store has shown its generosity as staff and members of the public have donated funds and food towards the Ballymoney Foodbank.



A full trolley of food and toiletries, as well as a donation of £118 was given to the Foodbank by the Route Service Station in Ballymoney.



Speaking to The Chronicle, store manager Hannah Devenney, insists it was a lovely feeling to give back to the community.

“We are owned by the Henderson Group and a big part of that is by being in the heart of the community,” she said.

