Glens Social Club continuing with community efforts during pandemic

Glens Social Club continuing with community efforts during pandemic

Volunteer, Maggie McKay delivering a dinner to one of the long standing members, Nancy Harvey.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

THE Glens Social Club, like many others, have not met up with their members since March 2020 to enjoy their dinner and entertainment due to the Covid restrictions.

They have, however, been kept very busy since last October.

Due to the age and health of some of their members, many have been isolating alone and anxious in their own homes.

In October the committee got together and decided over the winter months something needed to be done.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130