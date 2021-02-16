Inmates to refurbish bikes for Africa

THE local council is to explore the possibility of extending borough-wide a scheme that sees unwanted bikes repaired by inmates of Magilligan Prison and sent on to children in Africa.



The ‘School Bikes Africa’ initiative is operated by Rotary International.



The charity's Limavady branch has approached the council about installing a container to collect unwanted bicycles from local families at the town's recycle centre.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*